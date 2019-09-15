DALLAS — NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the gun violence that has cost the lives of dozens of Texans. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has stood up to the National Rifle Association (NRA). And, the Trump administration is apparently still looking for ideas. Last week, a group of mayors visited the White House to show the federal government what works in their respective cities. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price was one of the mayors invited. She joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, to discuss what happened in her meeting with the administration.

STATEWIDE

Last week, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, perhaps the most conservative leader in Texas, broke with the National Rifle Association (NRA). Patrick said that it’s time for the state to start background checks for stranger-to-stranger gun sales. That is how the Odessa mass shooter got his guns. However, the NRA continues to oppose expanding background checks that might have stopped him the shooter. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss what will likely happen to Patrick’s push for the background check. Jason and Ross also talked about a federal judge’s threat to send Texas prison officials to the extremely hot prison cells where they had failed to install air conditioners.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Many Texans were surprised to hear that Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick disagreed with the National Rifle Association (NRA) about expanded back-ground checks. In this week’s My Voice, My Opinion, Chris Krok, from WBAP 820 A-M, astonished even more people with his perspective on Patrick’s split with the NRA.

NEWSMAKER 2

Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards has served only one term as a council member-at-large. She is now one of the Democrats vying to unseat Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn. Councilwoman Edwards sat down for an interview with host Jason Whitely during a recent trip to Frisco, Texas.

FLASHPOINT

President Trump got a big win from the U.S. Supreme Court last week. Justices ruled that Trump can deny asylum to migrants that came through another country first before entering the U.S. It sparked this week’s Flashpoint. From the right, Wade Emmert, former chairman of Dallas County's Republican Party. And from the left, Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined host Jason Whitely to discuss what happens next for Texas Democratic candidates Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro after last week’s presidential debate. The four journalists also offered perspective on the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll released last week. The UT/TT Poll showed that in Texas, former Vice President Joe Biden is significantly ahead of the other Democratic candidates for president.

