NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with Congress’ August recess. Many lawmakers are holding town halls in their districts. In some cases, the U.S. Representatives are getting an ear full from their constituents. Some questions range from the crisis along the border to the budget deficit. U.S. Representative Michael Burgess joined host Jason Wheeler (filling in for Jason Whitely) and Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Rep. Burgess represents most of Denton and portions or Tarrant counties.

STATEWIDE

U.S. Senator John Cornyn aired attack ads against Texas state Senator Royce West during the Democratic presidential debates. Senator Cornyn made this move although the Texas primary is still more than seven months away, and there are four declared Democratic candidates. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Wheeler, filling in for Jason Whitely, to offer perspective on whether Cornyn is focusing early on Senator West because he considers him the front-runner. Jason and Ross also discussed Representative Will Hurd’s announcement that he will not run for re-election. Rep. Hurd of San Antonio is the only Black Republican member in the U.S. House.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Chris Krok from WBAP News/Talk 820 said people are still wondering about Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall’s performance. Chief Hall is on a medical leave of absence. In this week’s My Voice, My Opinion, Krok insist Dallas needs real policing.

NEWSMAKER 2

Back in June, Dallas Police Chief Renee hall asked Governor Greg Abbott for help to combat the spike in homicides and violent crimes in the city. Governor Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist DPD. However, residents in South Dallas are now saying the State troopers are harassing them with excessive traffic stops. Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua joined host Jason Wheeler (filling in for Jason Whitely) to discuss the complaints. Councilman Bazaldua represents the South Dallas area.

FLASHPOINT

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller warned Congress that Russia would interfere in the 2020 elections. A day later, the U.S. Senate blocked two election security bills.

That move sparked a fiery debate in Flashpoint. From the right - Wade Emmert - former chairman of Dallas County's Republican Party. From the left - Rich Hancock - from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined host Jason Wheeler, filling in for Jason Whitely, to discuss the third Democratic presidential debate. The September debate will be held in Houston, Texas.