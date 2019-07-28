NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the build up to the 2020 election. Republicans are no longer taking Texas for granted. The party is putting people on the ground in critical areas across the state – something the Texas GOP has never done. James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, was in studio to discuss the party’s new effort. He joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

Former state Senator Wendy Davis made it official last week that she will run for Congress in 2020 against incumbent Republican Chip Roy. Davis is from Fort Worth – she’s famous for her 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the state Capitol. Davis lost her last race running for governor against Greg Abbott. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss how hard this race will be for Davis. Whitely and Ramsey also talked about a judge’s ruling that Texas doesn’t need Federal oversight for redistricting or redrawing district lines.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

President Donald Trump has been in office for 922 days. After observing the president during this time, contributor Ed Gray says that he has reached a conclusion about Trump. Gray from the Commish Radio Show shared his decision in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

This week, Democratic candidates for president will debate in Detroit. A lot is on the line for candidates – someone needs to break out of the big pack. And, struggling candidates need good performances if they want to get on another debate stage in the future. Democratic strategist Chrysta Castaneda joined Whitely to discuss what she’ll be watching for from each candidate. Castaneda is with the Castaneda Law Firm.

FLASHPOINT

The citizenship question won't be on next year's census. The debate about including the question mattered a lot for Texas – it could have meant hundreds of millions of dollars. From the right, Wade Emmert, the former chairman of Dallas County's Republican Party. And from the left, Domingo Garcia, LULAC's national president.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined Whitely to discuss the meeting between Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. The journalists also talked about Texas Democrats telling lobbyists that Democrats will flip the Texas House blue in 2020.