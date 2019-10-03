NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with a possible solution to Texas taxpayers’ out-control-property taxes. Several ideas to reform taxes are emerging among lawmakers. State Representative Drew Springer (District. 68) wants to give every homeowner an extra 50 percent homestead exemption. Rep. Springer, Republican from Muenster, joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

Some recent UT/Texas Tribune regular polls were pretty insightful about where Texans stand on many issues. The polls showed that President Donald Trump would narrowly lose to “somebody else.” They also measured opinions on vaccinations, voter fraud, school finance, and property taxes. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to give his thoughts on the biggest takeaways from the UT/Texas Tribune polls. Ross and Jason also discussed the $1.8 billion that lawmakers are proposing for Hurricane Harvey and future natural disasters.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

With recent news of political corruption in North Texas, contributor Cydney Walker from Coffee and Politics 101 raised some interesting questions about a possible double standard. That’s the focus of this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

The number of candidates running for Dallas Mayor is nine. They are Mike Ablon, Albert Black, Scott Griggs, Eric Johnson, Alyson Kennedy, Lynn McBee, Regina Montoya, Miguel Solis, and Jason Villalba. All appeared on Inside Texas Politics to introduce themselves to voters and explain their vision for Dallas. Each completed a comprehensive questionnaire. To watch all nine candidates go to WFAA.com. Look for WFAA’s voter guide called “Meet the Candidates for Dallas Mayor.”

FLASHPOINT

There have been a lot of hate speeches over the last few years. However, it’s something a Democrat said that sparked this week’s Flashpoint. From the right, Wade Emmert, Dallas County's former Republican chairman. And from the left, Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined host Jason Whitely to discuss why the Texas House and Senate are so far apart on school finance and giving teachers a pay raise. The journalists also offered their views on whether lawmakers will expand medical cannabis.