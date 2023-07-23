Texas Republican introduces bi-partisan bill to reform work visa program

Congressman Tony Gonzales says the HIRE Act would be the first step in improving America’s immigration policy.

AUSTIN, Texas — His bill is called the HIRE Act, but what Congressman Tony Gonzales has accomplished so far is more like a magic act.

Four days after he filed his legislation, he already had 17 bipartisan co-sponsors -- the latest signee joining up just moments before the Congressman sat down with us.

“We’ve got six Democrats on it and 11 Republicans. 17 members of Congress coming together and putting their name on something doesn’t happen very often, so I’m excited about it. Even more importantly, we’ve got 30 outside co-sponsors, endorsees if you will,” the San Antonio Republican said on Inside Texas Politics.

Some of those outside co-sponsors range from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the Texas Farm Bureau.

The HIRE Act looks to strengthen the country’s temporary work visa program through three main components.

Those work visas would now last for three years instead of one.

The legislation also streamlines the process and eliminates some of the red tape that slows down the process.

And finally, it contains what amounts to a shout-out to American workers.

“It highlights to American workers that some of these jobs aren’t necessarily seasonal anymore. So, it gives them an encouragement for American workers to go apply for these jobs,” Gonzales told us.

Gonzales continues to work to rack up more co-sponsors and endorsements, including from Republican leadership, which even he admits could be the last folks to join the effort.

But he says people need to understand how important this reform is and how it would benefit you in your daily life.

“If you’re tired of waiting 30 minutes to get your beer, this bill can help you. If you’re tired of waiting two weeks to see a doctor because there’s a shortage of nurses, this bill can help you. If you’re tired of waiting two months before your bathroom is remodeled, this bill can help you,” he said.

The Republican said he even thinks the HIRE Act would help solve some of the issues plaguing the border here in Texas, including recent allegations of abuse against migrants lodged by a state trooper.

“I would love for somebody to not have to step one foot in water in the Rio Grande. Imagine if they could come over legally instead of having to be smuggled illegally over the river, through trains, in these tractor trailers. Imagine if they could legally get a work visa and come over here legally for economic purposes,” said Gonzales.