A popular Republican will back a Democrat for one of Texas’ top jobs

Judge Glen Whitley explains why on Inside Texas Politics.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — You won’t get far in Tarrant County politics without knowing County Judge Glen Whitley. He’s been in that role since 2007, after having previously served as a County Commissioner since 1997.

And the Republican stalwart told us when he votes in November, he plans to back a Democrat for one of Texas’ top jobs.

“The one person who I’ll support statewide that will get me a little in trouble: Mike Collier for Lieutenant Governor,” Judge Whitley said on Inside Texas Politics. “One, he’s a bean counter like me. He worked for Price Waterhouse. He also worked for Exxon, so he understands the oil business. And I just think he’s someone who understands local control. And that’s what I’m looking for.”