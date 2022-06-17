Tarrant County commissioners approve resolution calling for Texas special session

The court's three Republican commissioners also backed the measure.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County commissioners voted unanimously to ask the governor to call a special legislative session in the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre.

Commissioner Roy Brooks introduced the resolution, and the Democrat says something must be done quickly so students, parents, teachers and other staff will have a comfort level before returning to campuses as early as August.

“The legislature needs to act on these issues. And they need to act on them now,” Brooks said on Inside Texas Politics. “And the only one that can cause that to happen is Governor Abbott.”

Republicans outnumber Democrats three to two on the Tarrant County commissioners court. And any legislative policy statement has to be unanimous.

Watch the segment below:

So, getting this resolution passed was no small task.

Brooks says the wording was critical. He also says his Republican colleagues are just as concerned about school safety as he is.