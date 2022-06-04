Texas congressman says FBI should be lead agency investigating Uvalde school shooting

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20) is also one of the many Democrats calling for a special session.

SAN ANTONIO — Congressman Joaquin Castro says a Department of Justice review into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is an important first step because he says, at the end of the day, there has to be accountability.

But to truly find out what went wrong during a horrific event that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Democrat says the FBI, which falls under the Department of Justice, should be in charge of the investigation.

“The FBI, I think, should be the lead investigator in this case. Not the state government. Not the local government, obviously,” Castro said on Inside Texas Politics. “And you see right now, the state and local governments are fighting. So, I really feel like it should be the FBI that takes the lead on this.”

Castro also thinks there should be congressional hearings in Washington, D.C.. But as long as the filibuster remains in place in the Senate, he doesn’t think there will be any meaningful gun legislation in the nation’s capital, even with Democrats in charge.

He also added his voice to those calling for a special session in Texas, saying that while Congress must do something as well, you can’t let state government off the hook.