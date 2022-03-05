George P. Bush seeks support from primary foes to beat incumbent Ken Paxton in runoff

After a bruising primary, George P. Bush is looking to mend some fences and make up ground on the incumbent attorney general -- all in less than 90 days.

And he has less than 90 days to do it all.

“The basic math is this, that if we get a preponderance of Louis [Gohmert] supporters and Eva [Guzman] supporters and bring our people back out to the polls, we win this thing,” Bush said on Inside Texas Politics. “Close to 60% of Republicans chose to go on a different path when they saw the incumbent on that ballot.”

Here’s his calculation: Bush, the current land commissioner in Texas, received 23% of the vote in the primary. Eva Guzman and Louis Gohmert received 17% each. Add it all up and it would be 57%, beating incumbent Ken Paxton’s 43%.

But it’s going to take some work.

Watch the segment below:

Many harsh words were exchanged between all of the candidates in the Republican primary, including Bush calling Guzman a “gutter politician.” He says he’s already reached out personally to the former Texas Supreme Court justice and former Congressman Gohmert.

Bush says there are contrasts in the rough and tumble arena of Texas politics and he says he was only pointing them out.

Bush also confirmed on Inside Texas Politics that he would not only continue Paxton’s opinion that equates some gender affirming care for transgender children with child abuse, he says he would take it a step further.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also directed the child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide gender affirming care to their kids.

“We should stop all minors from pursuing that modification process in Texas,” Bush said.