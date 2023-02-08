Suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton to appear as criminal defendant in Houston courtroom Thursday

The hearing for Paxton is for his securities fraud case.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — All eyes will be on the Harris County Criminal Courthouse when impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears before a judge in Houston. Paxton was ordered to show up in person at a hearing in the long-delayed felony securities fraud case against him.

The criminal case against Paxton has been going on for eight years. The three-count felony indictment came down in 2015 in north Texas. Now, eight years later and after many delays about venue, the case is moving forward exactly where Paxton didn't want it to.

"There's nothing about this case that's normal," KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "This will be the first time Kenneth Paxton has ever shown up on a regular docket at 9 a.m. with every other criminal defendant in the building."

With an impeachment trial in Austin looming, Paxton is now ordered to appear in person before Harris County Judge Andrea Beall. Roe says the judge is sending a message.

"The fact this newly elected Democratic judge is insisting on his presence in person on Thursday means that this case is going to move forward at a much higher rate of speed than in the past," Roe said.

Paxton is facing three felony counts for failing to register as a securities adviser and allegedly persuading two investors to buy at least $100,000 worth of stock in the tech company Severgy without disclosing he would be paid for it.

He turned himself in in 2015.

"There's no question that this criminal trial will be much more serious for Kenneth Paxton in regards to consequences," Roe said. "The idea of losing his job is one thing. The idea of going to state prison is quite a different thing."

Paxton is facing up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Shortly after his election to the AG's office, he told supporters he was innocent.

"These charges are false, and I will prevail against them in court," Paxton said in 2015.

He'll now likely get that chance in front of a Harris County jury.

"He's going to be facing a trial date here in Harris County," said Roe. "Whether or not he's impeached will be a gamechanger for this trial."

Paxton's impeachment trial is set to begin September 5. As for the criminal hearing, it's expected to last about 15 minutes. KHOU 11 will have several crews at the courthouse to get reaction from Paxton himself.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube