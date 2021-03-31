Hey, North Texas: The last day to register to vote for May elections is April 1

Local elections, which directly impact us, have historically bad turnout, says Fort Worth City Secretary Mary Kayser — and that's a big problem

FORT WORTH, Texas — If the political signs on the side of the road didn't already give it away, listen up: It's almost time to vote.

April 1 is the deadline to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in the May 1 general election. That means if you aren't already registered, you need to either turn in the registration at your county's election office or mail it in with a postmarked date of April 1 or earlier.

And yes, it is important—crucially important—to vote in the May elections, said Mary Kayser, Fort Worth's city secretary.

"Local government, " Kaiser said, "is the closest to the people. Your city government is making decisions that will impact you directly."

In Cowtown, not only are there 10 candidates running for mayor, a seat about to be vacated by long-time mayor Betsy Price, but there are also 49 people running for eight city council seats. Three of those seats do not have incumbents running.

The problem is: these are vital elections where, historically, hardly anyone turns out.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth area has the worst turnout for local elections than anywhere in the country," said Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy. "I've seen turnouts of 5, 7, 9 percent."

Kaiser confirmed: turnout in Fort Worth for these elections is typically 5 to 9 percent. Sometimes it can get as high as 10 or 12 percent, she said.

Kennedy said it's a pity, because the ballots you cast in local elections are serious decisions.

"People need to be aware that your city leaders are the ones who decide how high your city taxes are going to be," he said. "And they affect little things, like whether your water's working when you need it to work, and whether your streets get fixed."

That's why now is the time to check your county's election website to make sure you're registered, and you can check out who's on your ballot.

"These are elections that will tell the tale in Tarrant County for many years to come," Kennedy said.

Early voting in Tarrant County starts April 19.

