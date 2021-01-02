How to watch: Gov. Greg Abbott gives State of the State address Monday night

Gov. Greg Abbott will give his address at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed on this story.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give updates on COVID-19 and other issues facing the Lone Star State during his State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 1.

Abbott is scheduled to give the address at 7 p.m. Monday. WFAA will live stream his address, followed by a response from the Texas Democratic Party, on this story.

Abbott's address comes amid challenges faced from the coronavirus pandemic – not only in Texas but globally – since early in 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic struck the Lone Star State, more than 2 million Texans have contracted the virus and more than 36,000 people have died statewide.

Deaths related to the coronavirus have hit record highs in Texas in recent weeks, but case numbers and hospitalizations have been on the decline.