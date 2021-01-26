WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott in San Antonio for listening session on Texas economy, construction industry

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a listening session on the Texas economy and how the state can better support small businesses and workers.
Afterwards, he will hold a brief press conference around 12:15 p.m.
You can view it live below:
Governor Abbott is meeting with construction workers, small business leaders and advocates "to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas" in the wake of COVID-19.
The listening session participants include:
Blaine Beckman - President, Associated General Contractors San Antonio
Chase Botkin - Superintendent, Myers Concrete
James Christi - Senior Superintendent, Stellar
Frank Fuentes - Chairman, Hispanic Contractors Association
Leo Gomez - President & CEO, Brooks
Tony Ortiz - Foreman, Faith Technologies
Patrick Richardson - Owner, Silo
Annie Spilman - Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business
Joshua Surface - Project Manager, J3 Company
David Weaver - Assistant Superintendent, Stellar
Mario Valdez - General Superintendent, J3 Company
Stanislas Vilgrain - Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cuisine Solutions