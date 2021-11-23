Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially filed for re-election Tuesday, sitting beside a stack of 20,000 signatures from Texans he says want him to run.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially filed for re-election Tuesday, sitting beside a stack of 20,000 signatures from Texans he says want him to run.

"I am running for re-election so that we can continue to secure the border, support our police, and keep Texas the best state for business," Abbott said in a news release.

If Abbott gets past two Republican primary challengers in Don Huffines and Allen West, it sets up a potential general election showdown against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.