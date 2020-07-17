x
Federal judge rules Houston must allow Texas GOP to hold convention at GRB

Earlier this week, the Texas Supreme Court had backed the city. But a federal judge says the convention can proceed.

HOUSTON — A federal judge has ruled the city of Houston must make the George R. Brown Convention Center available for the Texas GOP Convention.

Editor's note: Video above is from last week, when the Texas GOP sued to have the convention in Houston

Judge Lynn Hughes ruled the city’s cancellation of the in-person conference at Mayor Sylvester Turner’s request was a violation of the party’s First Amendment rights.

The party’s attorney’ says it’s very likely the state GOP will meet this Saturday and Sunday, but they’ll have to vote on it first.

Earlier this week, the Texas Supreme Court had upheld the city’s cancellation.

