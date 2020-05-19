Fort Worth chef meets with Pres. Trump to discuss steps forward as restaurants, bars reopen in Texas

“It’s still a little bit surreal without a doubt, but also probably the greatest honor that I’ve had in my career,” Tim Love said.

Tim Love has enjoyed an impressive career as a well-known Fort Worth chef, but on Monday he experienced a moment unlike any other. He was invited by the White House to update Pres. Donald Trump on the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry.

Love was one of very few leaders who joined the president and his administration to talk about possible changes they can make to help the restaurant industry. Love urged Trump to extend the Paycheck Protection Plan and provide owners with more flexibility to spend money on rent, if they need help in that area.

Love said it was an incredible opportunity.

“Thirty years ago I was hired to make salads at a little restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, and yesterday I’m sitting at the table with the most powerful man in the world helping frame policy for people who are in my industry,” Love said.

He returned to Texas Monday night and shifted his focus to the next phase of openings.

Love has already been able to open his restaurants at 25% capacity and on Friday he’ll be able to increase that to 50% occupancy. Also on Friday he'll open his Fort Worth Stockyards bar ‘The White Elephant.’

He said restaurants reopening has been a big success.

“We haven’t had any incidents,” Love said. “People have been following the protocols very, very well. The guests have been pleased with what we’re doing and also very understanding and cooperative which is awesome.”

He expects more of the same as bars reopen on Friday.

“We have to follow the rules, we have to keep it going the right way. And once that happens, we keep moving slow, building confidence with our guests, building confidence with our employees, and eventually getting back to normalcy,” Love said.

He believes it will take personal responsibility from the members of the public all the way to the president as the U.S. economy starts working again. That’s why he was so honored to share his thoughts with the most powerful person in the country.

“I’m in the middle of the worst pandemic in the world, I’m losing money left and right, but I’m staying positive and next thing you know I get asked to influence policy with the President,” Love said. “It was just really, really cool.”