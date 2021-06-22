Trump will be speaking at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

WELLINGTON, Ohio — For the first time since leaving office in January, former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign-style rally this Saturday evening at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

We've put together a handy guide to help get you ready for the return of Trump to Northeast Ohio. Here's what you need to know:

When/Where/How can I get tickets?

The event will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

If this message from Trump on his Save America PAC is any indication, many supporters have already gotten their tickets for the event: "Big crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally. See you on Saturday night. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN!"

By Monday, there were already Trump supporters in Welllington for Saturday's festivities. "Front Row Joes," Mike Boatman and Rick Frazier, are camping out at the Lorain County Fairgrounds to get a front row seat for the rally.

What do I need to know about traffic getting into the Lorain County Fairgrounds?

Wellington Police Chief Tim Barfield reports that effective at 10 a.m. on the Saturday, there will be no parking on Magyar Street. Magyar Street is an emergency evacuation route for events at the fairgrounds and will be used for emergency vehicles in case of any emergencies.

The reservoir for the Village of Wellington, the parking lot and the lands around the reservoir are closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

There will be no vehicular or pedestrian traffic on the fairgrounds perimeter road from Magyar Street. Residents wishing to walk to the event will have to use Fairgrounds Road.

There is ODOT signage guiding people to the event on all State Routes around the Village. The only entrance into the event for vehicles is on Pitts Road.

Why is the former president coming to Ohio?

Trump is heading to Wellington to campaign for Max Miller, who he has endorsed in the 2022 race for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District against GOP incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Miller is a former campaign and senior presidential advisor to Trump.

"Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman," Trump said in his statement endorsing Miller.

Gonzalez was one of ten Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Trump's Save America PAC, the rally in Wellington will mark the first of many appearances by the former president "in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration."

Will there be other GOP officeholders and candidates at the rally?

Gov. Mike DeWine's office has confirmed to 3News that he will not be attending Saturday's event due to a family commitment. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is also skipping the Wellington rally, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Toledo Blade reports that DeWine’s primary opponent next year, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, will attend the rally. Senate candidates Josh Mandel and Jane Timken each confirmed their attendance, but not in any official capacity. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in either race.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a loyal Trump ally, will also be at the rally. "Heck yes, Mr. Jordan will be there," a Jordan spokesperson told the Blade earlier this week.

How is security being handled?

Between 15,000 and 20,000 people are expected to be in Wellington for Saturday's event. And while there won't be that many members of law enforcement on hand, Barfield says his department will be ready with all available officers working.

Barfield says the village has also reached out to outside agencies for law enforcement assistance on Saturday. The Secret Service will be coordinating security.

"Please do not be alarmed by the presence of so many officers they are here to ensure the safety of the Village, residents and our friends who are in town," Barfield wrote in a release issued on Friday.