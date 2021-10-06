Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price officially running for Tarrant County judge

Price spent the last 10 years as mayor of Fort Worth. Before that, she served at the county level as Tarrant County’s tax-assessor-collector.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price officially announced Tuesday that she's running for Tarrant County judge.

Price spent the last 10 years as mayor of Fort Worth. Before that, she served at the county level as Tarrant County’s tax-assessor-collector.

In June, Price told WFAA that she will file to run for Tarrant County judge.

“I promised my family I’d take a month or two off. I’m just getting this out there softly,” Price told WFAA in June.

“The county is going to lose an awful lot of leadership in the next four to five years. Several of the commissioners will likely retire also and maybe some of their key department people. I felt like it was a place to serve, and my family agreed with that,” Price said.

I'm officially running for Tarrant County Judge and look forward to earning your support! Learn more about my platform at https://t.co/iGo8tAg7ZO pic.twitter.com/nA9TxWbgMO — Betsy Price (@BetsyforCoJudge) August 17, 2021

“I’ve got a track record,” she added. “The county deserves a strong energetic conservative that can bring some consensus.”

Price said public health, education and mobility are among the biggest issues facing the county right now.

There’s still a long way to go in this race. The Republican primary won’t be until March 2022 at the earliest.