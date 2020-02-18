DALLAS — Starting Tuesday, registered voters can vote early in the March 3 primary elections across Texas.

Early voting lasts for two weeks leading up to Super Tuesday. The primary run-off election is May 26.

County election offices have easy tools to help you find an early voting location in your area.

Hours may vary by county. If your county is not listed here, please contact your local county elections office for information about early voting locations and hours.

RELATED: 2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday

Dallas County

Click here for a list of early voting locations in Dallas County. Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, early voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, early voting is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the final week of early voting, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through Feb. 28,

Tarrant County

Click here for a list of early voting locations in Tarrant County. Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 21.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, early voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, early voting is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the final week of early voting, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through Feb. 28.

Collin County

Click here for a list of early voting locations in Collin County. Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 21.

On Saturday, February 22, early voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, February 23, early voting is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the final week of early voting, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, through Feb. 28.

Denton County

Click here for a list of early voting locations in Denton County. Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 21.

On Saturday, Febr. 22, early voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, early voting is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the final week of early voting, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, through Feb. 28.

More on WFAA: