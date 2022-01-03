Texas primary election latest: Results still being reported around the state

Some counties, including Tarrant, saw delays in reporting results due to technical issues.

DALLAS — Tuesday was Election Day in Texas. But results are still coming in.

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2022 Texas primary election.

Some races were decided early, such as incumbent Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke winning their respective primaries. Others, like the race for attorney general, were headed for runoffs.

And in Tarrant County, delays in tallying votes left several races undeclared overnight, including the Republican race for Tarrant County Judge, in which Tim O'Hare led former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Latest election updates here

You can get the latest election results at wfaa.com/elections.

Tarrant County results in

After heading into the overnight with votes still needing to be tallied, the Republican race for Tarrant County judge had an apparent winner early Wednesday: Tim O'Hare, an attorney for Southlake, had 56.95% of the vote (71,557) over former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price's 34.25% (43,028), according to the latest election results from the county.

All 191 precincts in Tarrant County had reported full results by 5 a.m. Tuesday.