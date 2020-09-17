Texas Motor Speedway to serve as a polling location on Election Day

The Lone Star Tower clubhouse will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Motor Speedway announced Thursday it will serve as a polling location on Nov. 3.

Voters in Precinct 4048 will be able to vote at the Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse on Election Day, Speedway officials said in a release.

The precinct includes voters from Denton County and the City of Fort Worth.

The polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"In anticipation of a very high voter turnout for the presidential election, we have been working for months to acquire polling sites throughout the county," said Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips in a release.