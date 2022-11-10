Texas House election results: Republican Angie Chen Button keeps District 112 seat

Button defeated her Democratic challenger Elva Curl.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Election results show Republican Angie Chen Button keeping her State House seat against her Democratic opponent Elva Curl.

Button is ahead of Curl by more than 7,000 votes, about 10% more of the total vote.

Button has represented District 112 in the Texas House of Representatives since she first took office in 2009. She was born in Taiwan before immigrating to America with her family, and later earned a Master's degree from UT Dallas.

Issues Button supports include increasing school funding, funding women's healthcare, and banning critical race theory in schools.

Curl has previously worked for the City of Dallas in Public Works, the Department of Aviation and the City Manager's Office.