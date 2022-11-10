Texas Elections: Inside the races for comptroller and agriculture, land and railroad commissioners

Several other statewide races are on the midterm ballot aside from the high-profile matchup for governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.

TEXAS, USA — In addition to high-profile races that all Texans will be voting in during this midterm election – including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general – a number of other positions with statewide implications are up for grabs.

Read more about those four races below, and check back after the polls close on election night to see real-time results.

Texas Comptroller

Republican Glenn Hegar is vying for a third term as the state's chief financial officer, having served the Lone Star State in that position since 2015. Not since Bob Bullock has one person served more than eight years as Texas comptroller.

Standing in Hegar's way is Democrat Janet Dudding, who previously campaigned unsuccessfully for the Texas House of Representatives in 2020. She handily defeated her primary runoff opponent, Raza Rahman, by nearly 21 points, but Hegar's primary victory over Republican opponent Mark Goloby was even more decisive; the incumbent collected nearly 82% of the vote in that March election.

Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza is also in the running.

Results for Hegar and Dudding will start tabulating here after polls close on Election Day.

In addition to overseeing the state's financial accounts, the comptroller manages hundreds of state contracts on behalf of other agencies and provides forecasts on the state’s revenue and economy for the Legislature.

The race is widely considered to be a low-information race for a powerful position overseeing a state budget that reached $265 billion for the 2022-23 biennium.

Hegar, 51, has made increasingly provocative moves in recent weeks, challenging financial companies he says are anti-oil and gas and threatening budget sanctions against Harris County over law enforcement funding, among other attention-grabbing actions that align with GOP party planks.

Texas Land Commissioner

George P. Bush will vacate the seat he has held since 2015 after mounting an unsuccessful bid for Texas attorney general this year.

Looking to succeed Bush as land commissioner is Democrat Jay Kleberg, a former associate director at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, and Republican State Sen. Dawn Buckingham. The two candidates staved off competition in their respective primary runoff elections last May.

Joining Kleberg and Buckingham in the general election campaign is Green Party candidate Alfred Molison Jr.

Results for Kleberg, Buckingham and Molison Jr. will start tabulating here after polls close on Election Day.

The land commissioner heads the Texas General Land Office, the oldest public agency in the state. It manages public land across the state and plays a role in preserving some of its wildlife. The GLO also helps fund public schools in Texas by contributing to and handling the Texas Permanent School Fund, a statewide education endowment worth more than $48 billion, making it the largest in the country.

The office is responsible for managing and distributing natural disaster relief funding, including billions of dollars Congress appropriated after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and has managed the Alamo since 2011. The land commissioner also chairs the Veterans Land Board, which oversees nine veterans’ homes and four veterans’ cemeteries.

While no Texas Democrat has won statewide office since 1994, Kleberg had nearly 1.5 times as much campaign cash on hand than Buckingham at the end of September, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed Tuesday. He had more than $860,000 in his campaign coffers, compared to her $600,000.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner

Republican Sid Miller is charged with holding off Democratic challenger Susan Hays as he vies for a third term as Texas agriculture commissioner. Both candidates, who hail from Central Texas communities, locked down their nominations in their parties' respective March primaries.

Results for Miller and Hays will start tabulating here after polls close on Election Day.

The agriculture commissioner is mostly concerned with supporting Texas farmers and overseeing the agriculture industry, which includes the regulation of equipment like weights and measuring devices. They also head up oversight of programs for school lunches and initiatives to address hunger.

Miller and Hays can both legitimately claim deep Texas roots, but from those roots grew two diametrically opposed politicians now running against each other for Texas agriculture commissioner. Their visions of government, and its responsibilities, are worlds apart. They want better for Texas, but paint different pictures of what that is.

With his signature cowboy hat and pressed blue jeans, Miller, 67, is the old-school image of a Texas cowboy. He was drawn to the Republican Party because he saw it as the party of freedom.

Hays, 53, is a headstrong Democrat and an equal rights lawyer who has fought for women, pregnant minors and Texas voters. Her political ideologies are driven by her lessons in vacation Bible school and growing up around politicians whom she considered good examples for public service.

Texas Railroad Commissioner

One of three seats on the Texas Railroad Commission, that of Wayne Christian, is up for grabs on Nov. 8 as the Republican nears the end of his first six-year term. Looking to unseat him is Democrat Luke Warford, Libertarian Jaime Andres Diez and Green Party candidate Hunter Wayne Crow.

Despite its name, railroad commissioners concern themselves not with Texas train lines, but rather the regulation of oil, gas, coal and pipelines across the state. That includes gas utility services and rates, as well as coal and uranium mining in the state.

Results for Christian, Warford, Diez and Crow will start tabulating here after polls close on Election Day.

Like any Democrat running for statewide office, Warford comes in as an underdog: All three railroad commissioners are Republicans; a Democrat hasn’t won any statewide office since the 1990s. Warford is focusing his campaign on last year’s power grid failure — when a winter storm knocked out lights and heat for millions of Texans for days and left hundreds of people dead — by trying to connect the catastrophe to the Railroad Commission and Christian’s leadership.