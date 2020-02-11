Feeling anxious about Election Day? You're in good company.

We set up an anonymous phone line so viewers could tell us how they're feeling about the election. The answer: a little shaky.

DALLAS — Officials from the FBI down to state and county elections officials say we can and should trust our election system. But anxiety is still through the roof with this election.

One new poll finds seven out of 10 Americans say “democracy is in danger” right now. So, we asked people to call in and tell us how they’re feeling. You can listen to those comments in this story.

What’s causing anxiety?

Lots of things, including that it’s possible we won’t know who won on Election Night. Primarily, that’s because there’s a record number of mail-in ballots that need to be counted.

There’s a possibility the presidential election will be decided in the courts. While that may not be reassuring, it doesn’t mean the system is broken or the election has been stolen.

And many people said they are worried that their vote will not be counted.