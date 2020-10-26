Tarrant County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19, third polling site closed during early voting

His last day working at the location was Wednesday, Oct. 21, officials said.

Tarrant County elections officials have shut down another polling location after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19 .

The closed station is at the Viola M. Pitts/Como JPS Health Center in Fort Worth.

All other poll workers who were at the polling site are currently quarantining, elections officials said. They are working to gather a replacement team of poll workers for the location.

"The site will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so," officials said in a tweet.

Voters can head to any other location in the county to cast their ballots. The three closest locations are:

Southwest Regional Library at 4001 Library Lane in Fort Worth

Benbrook Community Center at 228 San Angelo Ave. in Benbrook

UNT Health Science Center at 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth

The poll worker who tested positive last worked at the location on Wednesday, Oct. 21, officials said.

This is the third polling place that has been shut down during early voting for the general election in the county after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The first location, the Euless Senior Center, was shut down on the first day of early voting after a poll worker that had trained the week before testing positive. Locations at Keller Town Hall and Villages of Woodland Springs were also affected.