Tarrant County Election Board holds emergency meeting as they work to rescan thousands of ballots after machine error

Electronic scanners had rejected about one-third of mailed ballots in Tarrant County, the elections administrator told county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct 27.

The Tarrant County Election Board held an emergency meeting Monday morning to deal with an "urgent" need for additional members of the early voting ballot board, according to documents released about the meeting.

More board members are needed, the documents state, to deal with defective mail-in ballots that have to be rescanned due to a printing error, which was announced last week. More voters have requested and used those ballots due to the pandemic.

At the same time, a number of board members are unavailable to perform their duties due to the "current epidemic infection rate of COVID-19," the document states.

During the meeting, both political parties submitted a list of additional names for board members, which the Tarrant County commissioners approved.

The board had 80 members to start. The Democratic party provided an additional 32 names, while Republicans gave another 24, for a total now of 136.

Those new members can now be asked to come in and help should the county need them to do so.

Elections officials are now working to fix the problem and get the ballots counted, said Heider Garcia, the Tarrant County elections administrator. But they need members of the ballot board to do it.

The ballot board will create copies, as the law requires, and then scan those copies properly to make sure the ballots are counted.

Garcia said last week that the vast majority of the ballots will be copied and counted in time for results to be released as scheduled on Election Night.

"We started noticing about a third of them were being rejected by the scanners when they’re imaged," Garcia told county commissioners.

The problem appears to be with the scanners not reading every ballot barcode.

"What we believe at this point, is that the print shop that did these ballots for us, basically, can improve the quality of the printing," he said.

By the end of early voting on Friday, Tarrant County elections officials reported to the state they had received 62,913 cumulative mail-in votes so far, compared to 666,582 in-person votes.

Garcia said on Tuesday about 2,000 had been scanned so far.

But if the scanner continues to reject about a third of the ballots, as many as 20,000 could be affected, the elections administrator said.