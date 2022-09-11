State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat

Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa just barely ahead of Republican Jamee Jolly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney.

Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee Jolly, about 2% of the total vote.

Plesa, 39, is a child of immigrants and after working in public relations with small businesses around the state, worked through several legislative sessions in Austin helping draft various proposals, including Proposition 8, approved last year.

Priorities listed by Plesa include improving the energy grid and water infrastructure, improving access to healthcare and expanding women's rights and equality.

Jolly has experience as the executive director of Plano ISD's education foundation and also served the president of the Plano Chamber of Commerce for 10 years.