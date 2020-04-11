Republican leads Dallas Democrat in Texas Railroad Commission race

The three-member commission has been led by Republicans for decades.

Jim Wright maintains a lead Wednesday over Dallas Democrat Chrysta Castañeda in the statewide race for the Texas Railroad Commission, which has been led by Republicans for decades.

Castañeda thanked her supporters early Wednesday saying that "even though we may not have won this round, we have made a tremendous impact."

The three-member commission oversees the oil and gas industry. The members serve six-year terms.

Wright had a healthy lead Wednesday in the race to replace Ryan Sitton, who was upset by Wright during the primary.

The race gained statewide and national attention for its potential environmental impact. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg made a donation last month of $2.6 million to Castañeda, according to The Texas Tribune.

At the center of the race between Wright and Castañeda was how they would handle enforcing environmental protections while serving on the commission.

And Texas Democrats pointed to a previous investigation by the commission into a company connected to Wright as a reason he shouldn't be elected. The company was accused of violating environmental rules and Wright said he paid to remediate it.

Castañeda ran on a platform of targeting scofflaw oil and gas companies. She said she wants to ensure those businesses follow rules that have been in place for 100 years.

The Democrat said during an interview on Inside Texas Politics that "there's no doubt that climate change is real" and that fossil fuels contribute.

Wright, however, disagreed that the use of fossil fuels cause climate change.