Potter's House, Texas Motor Speedway: Here are mega voting centers on Election Day

Voters in North Texas can get a glimpse into sports arenas and The Potter's House. The sites serve as polling locations on Election Day.

Voters in North Texas can get a glimpse into sports arenas and The Potter's House as the sites serve as polling locations on Election Day.

The sites include the Texas Motor Speedway, where NASCAR fans flock every year, and the American Airlines Center, which Luka Dončić calls home.

Voters in Tarrant, Collin and Dallas counties can vote at any voting center in their respective counties. Denton County voters must vote in their precinct.

The Potter's House of Dallas

For the first time, The Potter's House will be a voting center on Election Day. The nondenominational church, which has more than 30,000 members, is one of the largest churches in the country.

The church will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at 6777 West Kiest Blvd.

American Airlines Center

The American Airlines Center will serve as the largest polling place for voters in Dallas County this year for Election Day.

The center will be open to voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free parking at the Lexus Parking Garage on Nov. 3. The arena has been open for early voting.

On Oct. 13, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stood in line with everyone else. He offered up the arena as a polling location.

"It's the right thing to do and I thought if I could make it easier on people, a little better, then why not?” said Cuban.

There are 50 voting booths inside the arena to make the line go quicker.

Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters in Precinct 4048 will be able to vote at the Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse. The precinct includes voters from Denton County and the City of Fort Worth.

The clubhouse is located at 3565 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177. Go here for more information from Texas Motor Speedway.

Comerica Center

In Collin County, voters can get a glimpse of the Texas Legends' home on Election Day, Nov. 3 at the Comerica Center at 2601 Avenue of the Stars in Frisco.

Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collin County uses Voting Centers, which means you can vote at any location in the county as long as you’re a resident.

Nebraska Furniture Mart

For voters in Denton County, Nebraska Furniture Mart at 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in The Colony will serve as a polling location on Election Day, Nov. 3.