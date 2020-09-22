Participate in National Voter Registration Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Less than a month away from early voting, September 22 is designated as National Voter Registration Day.

Throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday, organizations will recognize National Voter Registration Day with events to encourage eligible individuals to register for the 2020 election.

The day is recognized on the fourth Tuesday of September each year. Since 2012, about 3 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday. According to data from the Texas Secretary of State, during the March 2020 primaries the voting age population was 21,596,071 and about 75% were registered to vote.

Less than 13% of registered voters turned out to vote in the primaries.

An eligible voter must be a U.S. citizen and must be 18 years old by November 3, 2020. Individuals must present their Texas Identification number (Texas driver’s license or a Texas identification card) or the last four digits of their social security number.

WFAA has compiled a list of events taking place on September 22 to recognize the holiday.

Voter registration Drive-Thru

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1333 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

204 E Jefferson Street Waxahachie, TX 75165

Ellis County elections office will extend its hours for individuals to register to vote for the upcoming election.

Hungry4Votes

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Will be present at Avery’s Popcorn, Cake Bar, Cookie Society, Java Lavender Coffee & Music Lounge, Luckys Tacos, Shell & Tails to go, Smokey John’s BBQ & Home Catering

Tara Christy COME OUT AND SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSE AND GET REGISTER TO VOTE TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 22 1PM TO 5PM Cake Bar at Trinity Groves Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking & AGAIN AT 5PM TO 9PM Blends...

2 p.m.

The Dallas League of Women Voters will answer questions on all topics related to voting in the November Elections virtually.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

1508 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104

25% off your meal for any new registered voter. If you are already registered the restaurant asks to bring another person needing to register and both will also receive 25% off all menu items.

Hungry4Votes

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.