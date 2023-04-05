How to register to vote for the May 6 elections by Thursday's deadline

Thursday, April 6, is the deadline to register to vote for the May 6 elections, which will be held on a Saturday.

DALLAS — Election Day is fast approaching. And that means you'll need to make sure you're registered to vote by Thursday.

While the May elections might not get as much attention as November general and midterm elections, they'll still include several key issues for voters in North Texas.

Voters in McKinney, for example, will decide on a $200 million bond proposal to develop the McKinney National Airport for commercial use. Other cities across North Texas are holding school board and mayoral elections on May 6.

While Dallas and Fort Worth are among those holding a mayoral election, the leaders of North Texas' largest cities' face little opposition.

Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24.

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information on the Texas secretary of state’s website.

You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in:

Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth.

Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in.

Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier number, which appears on your voter registration certificate.

Who can register to vote in Texas?

U.S. citizens in Texas can register to vote in the election if they are 18 or older or if they will be 18 by Election Day, which is May 6.

Citizens in the state cannot register to vote if they have been convicted of a felony and are still serving a sentence, including parole or probation, or if they have been deemed mentally incapacitated by a court.

Here are more specifics on eligibility.

How do I register to vote?

You’ll need to fill out and submit a paper voter registration application by April 6.

You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.

Applications must be postmarked by the April 6 deadline. Download your application here.

Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license, even if you’re doing so online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.