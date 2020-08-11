'Today's a very important day': North Texans react after Kamala Harris makes history as first woman of color elected vice president

Supporters in Dallas celebrated the occasion outside city hall.

DALLAS — Kamala Harris made history Saturday by becoming the first woman and woman of color elected vice president in the nation’s history.

Harris and running mate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and Mike Pence Saturday morning, after a long and contentious election cycle.

Renata Garcia and Clarissa Perez celebrated the election results outside Dallas City Hall.

“Today’s a very important day,” said Garcia.

“I started to cry,” said Perez.

Limaya Baker, who is Black, called it a historic moment for all women, but also women of color.

“I’m very happy,” Baker said. “I’m really excited to see a woman in the White House, and of course a woman of color for America.”

Despite the results, the nation still faces a number of problems that won’t be fixed overnight, like a global pandemic, racial unrest and likely, a legal battle contesting the results of the election.

“It’s stressful with a lot of division,” said Baker.

While Baker is thankful for a historic day, she’s hopeful for a peaceful future for her son.

“He’s going to see the country united,” said Baker.

The 2020 elections were also historic for Texas, a state won by President Trump, but with the smallest margin of victory in a generation.