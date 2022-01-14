New voting requirements affecting how hundreds cast mail-in ballots in Texas. Here's what we know

RELATED: Eligible Texas voters have to register by Jan. 31 to cast ballot in the March 1 Primary Election



“Part of that is on the new form there is a portion of it that has you include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social and that has to be matched with the state database,” Jefferson County Elections Manager Aaron Kelley said.



Other eligibility requirements include the following.



“One of it is that they are 65 years or older and one is that they are disabled if somebody's in confinement in a jail,” Kelley said.



People who were outside of the county during early voting or on Election Day, and pregnant voters who are expected to give birth three weeks before or after the election are eligible for a vote by mail ballot now it's time to request a vote-by-mail ballot.



“Call our office, (409) 835-8760. We now need a formal request so it's a written request signed by the voter and once that is processed then we're able to send out the mail ballot application,” Kelley said.

