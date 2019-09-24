Tuesday is Voter Registration Day and marks less than two weeks until the deadline to register in Texas for the next election.

Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote for the election on Nov. 5, 2019.

Texas residents can get a voter registration application, by either:

Complete a voter registration application card online from the Texas Secretary of State and return it by mail Call the Voter Registration Office at 210-335-VOTE (8286) and request a voter registration application to be completed and returned by mail Find voter registration applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools to be completed and returned by mail.

Applications need to be mailed to the Elections Office at least 30 days before an election in order for you to be eligible to vote.

Find where to send the application in your county

Voters must submit their registration to the county where they are a resident, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Mailed applications must be postmarked before or on the deadline, which is Oct. 7 for the next election.

In order to register as a voter, you must be at least 17 years and 10 months of age on the date you apply.

RELATED: VERIFY: Will Texans be voting on a state income tax in November?

Who can register to vote in Texas

In order to register to vote, you must be:

A United States citizen;

A resident of the county where you submit the application;

At least 17 years and 10 months old, and you will be 18 years of age on

Election Day;

Election Day; Not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

Have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Find out here.