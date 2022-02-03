More people voted in 2022 Texas Primary than in 2018 Midterm

According to numbers from the Secretary of State's office, nearly 3 million people cast a ballot in the March 1 primary.

DALLAS — More people voted in the Tuesday's primary than did in the 2018 midterm, early state numbers shows.

According to numbers from the Secretary of State's Office, nearly 3 million people cast a ballot in the March 1 primary, with roughly 900,000 more Republicans showing up to vote versus Democrats.

What is especially interesting is the number of ballots cast, considering the confusion around mail-in ballot applications and the fact that thousands were sent back for errors.

2022

GOP: 1,937,943

DEM: 1,057,637

Total: 2,995,580

2018

GOP: 1,549,573

DEM: 1,068,463

Total: 2,618,036

Officials had hoped that more people would turn out on election day, and it appeared they got their wish. When WFAA's Inside Texas Politics team interviewed Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday, he said voter turnout for this year surprised him.