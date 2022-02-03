More people voted in 2022 Texas Primary than in 2018 Midterm

DALLAS — More people voted in the Tuesday's primary than did in the 2018 midterm, early state numbers shows.
According to numbers from the Secretary of State's Office, nearly 3 million people cast a ballot in the March 1 primary, with roughly 900,000 more Republicans showing up to vote versus Democrats.
What is especially interesting is the number of ballots cast, considering the confusion around mail-in ballot applications and the fact that thousands were sent back for errors.
2022
GOP: 1,937,943
DEM: 1,057,637
Total: 2,995,580
2018
GOP: 1,549,573
DEM: 1,068,463
Total: 2,618,036
Texas has a history of a dismal turnout rate in primary elections. And on the Monday before election day, early-voting totals were low: only 8% of registered voters had cast a ballot.
Officials had hoped that more people would turn out on election day, and it appeared they got their wish. When WFAA's Inside Texas Politics team interviewed Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday, he said voter turnout for this year surprised him.
