Early voting starts Monday for May 24 runoff elections: Everything you need to know

Multiple state government positions and representative seats are on the ballot for the primary election this year.

Early voting for the runoff election will last from May 16 to May 20 before the May 24 Election Day.

Positions ranging from governor to local state representatives will be on the ballot this time around, further narrowing the candidate field for Republicans and Democrats alike before the Nov. 8 midterms.

We may have just had an election May 7 , but there's also a second election this month on May 24, featuring multiple high-profile runoff races for state government positions.

The May 24 ballot will feature, depending whether you are voting as a Republican or Democrat or an independent, varying options for the following elected positions below. If you are voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates of the party you identify with, as they will be challenging the opposite party member in the November election.

Several runoffs are being held for various U.S. Representative districts around North Texas on May 24. To find out who your representative is and which district you are in, click here.

There are several smaller races on the ballot for each county for state and local positions including state representative seats, county chairs, constables and judges. To see what each county has in store, see the following links below to either view a sample ballot or find your district's specific sample ballot.

How to vote : What you need to bring

Are you registered to vote? You can visit this page to see if you are registered or not. If not, you can go here to register to vote online through the state. But know that the deadline to register to vote for this runoff election was April 25, so you'll have to wait until November to perform your civic duty.

You'll need to bring a valid photo ID when you head to the polling sites to vote, this can be a number of things:

Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Here’s what to bring if you don't have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity