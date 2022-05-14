Early voting starts Monday for May 24 runoff elections: Everything you need to know
Multiple state government positions and representative seats are on the ballot for the primary election this year.
AP
We may have just had an election May 7, but there's also a second election this month on May 24, featuring multiple high-profile runoff races for state government positions.
Positions ranging from governor to local state representatives will be on the ballot this time around, further narrowing the candidate field for Republicans and Democrats alike before the Nov. 8 midterms.
Early voting for the runoff election will last from May 16 to May 20 before the May 24 Election Day.
Keep scrolling to see what's at stake for the two parties this time around in races of varying scope from local to statewide.
Statewide: Full Election List
The May 24 ballot will feature, depending whether you are voting as a Republican or Democrat or an independent, varying options for the following elected positions below. If you are voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates of the party you identify with, as they will be challenging the opposite party member in the November election.
Lt. Governor
Michelle Beckley (D)
Mike Collier (D)
Attorney General
George P. Bush (R)
Ken Paxton (R)
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)
Joe Jaworski (D)
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R)
Sarah Stogner (R)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Tim Westley (R)
David Beckingham (R)
Jay Kleberg (D)
Sandragrace Martinez (D)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Angel Luis Vega (D)
Janet T. Dudding (D)
U.S. Legislature: Full Election List
Several runoffs are being held for various U.S. Representative districts around North Texas on May 24. To find out who your representative is and which district you are in, click here.
U.S. Representative, District 24
Derrik T. Gay (D)
Jan McDowell
U.S. Representative, District 30
James "J. Frank" Harris (R)
James Rodgers (R)
Jasmine Crockett (D)
Jane Hope Hamilton (D)
U.S. Representative, District 32
Antonio Swad (R)
Justin Webb (R)
County races: Find your ballot
There are several smaller races on the ballot for each county for state and local positions including state representative seats, county chairs, constables and judges. To see what each county has in store, see the following links below to either view a sample ballot or find your district's specific sample ballot.
How to vote: What you need to bring
Are you registered to vote? You can visit this page to see if you are registered or not. If not, you can go here to register to vote online through the state. But know that the deadline to register to vote for this runoff election was April 25, so you'll have to wait until November to perform your civic duty.
You'll need to bring a valid photo ID when you head to the polling sites to vote, this can be a number of things:
- Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport
Here’s what to bring if you don't have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity
If you're unable to show a valid photo ID, but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Get to the polls: How To Ride DART For Free
DART will be offering free transportation on May 24, they announced. No proof of voter registration is needed to ride for free, and riders can use the promo code VOTE22 when checking out in the GoPass app for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass. The page also provides links so you can find your nearest polling location depending on your county.
Election Day lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24. As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.