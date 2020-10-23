Here's the Dallas County website to check wait times at county polling locations

Dallas County voters can cast their ballot at any early voting location for the 2020 election. The new website is color-coded based on wait times.

The video above is from Inside Texas Politics on the record levels of early voter turnout.



Dallas County has a map that shows the wait times at early voting locations across the county.

Red represents a wait time of more than 40 minutes. Yellow means a wait time of 40 minutes or less. Green means 20 minutes or less.

As of Thursday, there have been 464,759 votes in the county since early voting started last Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Dallas County voters will elect the sheriff and some will get to choose their county commissioner. There is also a Dallas Independent School District bond election.

Each of the four major counties have increased in population since the 2016 election.

Dallas County, which has outperformed Tarrant County for an increase in voter turnout has actually seen smaller population growth and fewer new registered voters.