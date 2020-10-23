Here's the Collin County website to check wait times at county polling locations

Collin County voters can cast their ballot at any early voting location for the 2020 election. The new website is color-coded based on wait times.

The video above is from Inside Texas Politics on the record levels of early voter turnout.



Collin County voters can view a map that shows the wait times at early voting locations across the county.

Green means a wait time of less than 20 minutes. Yellow means a 20 to 40-minute wait. If it's red, that means over 40 minute wait time.

Nearly every race on the ballot is contested this year in Collin County.

As of Thursday, there have been 311,851 votes in the county since early voting started last Tuesday, Oct. 13. That represents 48.08% of registered voters.

Each of the four major counties have increased in population since the 2016 election.

Collin and Denton counties have seen the largest population growth and the greatest increase in registered voters.

Collin County estimated population: 1,034,730

Collin County registered voters: 648,670