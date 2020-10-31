'Drive-thru voting is safe' | Harris Co. Clerk issues statement in response to lawsuit

Republicans filed another lawsuit this week to stop drive-thru voting. The petition asks the court to reject votes already cast through drive-thru voting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins released a statement Saturday in response to a lawsuit trying to block drive-thru voting in Harris County.

Republicans filed another lawsuit this week to stop drive-thru voting in the county. The new petition asks the court to reject votes already cast through drive-thru voting.

A federal judge set a hearing on the challenge to drive-thru voting for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“Drive-thru voting is a safe, secure and convenient way to vote,” Hollins said in a statement. “Texas Election Code allows it, the Secretary of State approved it, and 127,000 voters from all walks of life have used it. Our office is committed to counting every vote cast by registered voters in this election. In the event court proceedings require any additional steps from these voters, we will work swiftly to provide that information to the public.”

.@HarrisVotes will fight like hell to protect the 127,000 voters who utilized drive-thru voting. If you voted drive-thru and want to personally intervene in the federal lawsuit, one option for FREE legal representation is here: https://t.co/Csh2KYGBzL — Chris Hollins (@CGHollins) November 1, 2020

Voting is at the center of several cases playing out in the courts. There have been lawsuits filed by Republicans and Democrats. In the last month, KHOU 11 has reported on legal battles involving voting by mail, extended early voting, drive-thru voting and mask requirements at polling places.