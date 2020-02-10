What Gov. Abbott's latest proclamation on mail-in ballots means for North Texas

Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties already each have a single dropoff location for mail-in ballots.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a proclamation Thursday that limits counties to have only one drop off location for mail-in ballots.

The governor said the move enhances ballot security.

So what does the proclamation mean for North Texas? The major four counties already had only one dropoff site.

In Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins says that the county’s one dropoff site is safe. The governor’s proclamation requires that early voting clerks allow up to two poll watchers for every candidate to observe ballot delivery.

Jenkins says it “puts our older, most dedicated workers at more risk with this forced exposure.”

“This has President Trump written all over it with the governor changing the rules with 33 days until the most important election of our lifetime to make it harder to vote,” Jenkins said. “Dallas County will do what we can to protect the right to vote as well as protect the voters and workers involved in that process.”

Voters in Dallas County wishing to return their mail-in ballot in person may bring the completed ballot along with their state-approved identification to the Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Dr. For questions or to confirm the hours that ballots can be accepted each day, call 469-627-8683.

Voters in Tarrant County can drop-off an absentee ballot at the Tarrant County Elections Administration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2700 Premier St. The phone number is 817-831-8683.

Starting Oct. 13, hours will be extended to drop-off a ballot at that location. Go here for more details from the county.

Denton County already has only one drop-off location for mail-in ballots. It's at Denton County Elections 701 Kimberly Dr. Go here for more information.