Fort Worth ISD Prop A officially passed, after vote tally certified

While Proposition A passed, Props B, C and D did not. The margins for those votes were significantly wider.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It's official: Proposition A in the Fort Worth ISD bond vote survived and was passed, after officials announced that the election count was certified.

On Tuesday, one week after the Nov. 2 election, the Tarrant County elections office tweeted that the final vote count had been posted, and Prop A passed by a mere 57 votes - 12,410 in favor to 12,353 against - in the low-turnout election.

Out of roughly 1.2 million registered voters, only slightly more than 100,000 cast a ballot in the election - a share of just 8.3% of the eligible voters.

The Fort Worth ISD bond vote was a $1.5 billion bond - the biggest bond proposal in district history.

All of the propositions together would have brought renovations to middle schools, funded the building of a new elementary school and upgraded some athletic / fine arts facilities - without raising property taxes.