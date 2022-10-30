How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?

DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24.
Through the polls' regular closure on Friday, October 28, here are the turnout numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties -- representing five full days of early voting figures:
- Dallas County: 162,577
- Tarrant County: 157,461
- Collin County: 102,038
- Denton County: 89,866
Numbers have not yet been publicly reported for turnout on Saturday, October 29, or Sunday, October 30.
Early voting continues daily through Friday, November 4. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.
