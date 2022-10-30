x
Elections

How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?

More than half a million voters across Dallas-Fort Worth cast their ballots within the first five days of early voting, data shows.

DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. 

Through the polls' regular closure on Friday, October 28, here are the turnout numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties -- representing five full days of early voting figures:

  • Dallas County: 162,577
  • Tarrant County: 157,461
  • Collin County: 102,038 
  • Denton County: 89,866

Numbers have not yet been publicly reported for turnout on Saturday, October 29, or Sunday, October 30.

Early voting continues daily through Friday, November 4. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

For everything else you need to know about the November midterms, check out our voter guide here.

