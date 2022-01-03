Denton County Republican primary results delayed due to issues at two polling places

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said equipment issues caused delays at two polling sites, which remained open until 9 p.m. as a result.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Republican voting results from Denton County for the March 1 primaries will be delayed due to issues at two polling places within the county Tuesday evening, officials said.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said equipment issues at Republican polling places at First Baptist Church in The Colony and the Castle Hills North Community Center in Lewisville led to those two locations seeing their polls remain open until 9 p.m.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. everywhere else.

In turn, according to Eads, Denton County can't release Republican results -- including early voting results -- until the last person has voted at the two locations, per the Texas Secretary of State's office.

Eads said electronic poll book data needed to be reset, which led to the delays at the two polling places.

"Denton County uses paper ballots, which creates a system to track all votes and maintain the integrity of the election," said Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips in a statement released by the county. "This did not impact the other 129 election polling locations."

Harris County, the state's most populous county, was having its own issues on Election Day. The Texas Secretary of State's office said the county would not be reporting results on time due to issues related to damaged ballots. (Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria has since downplayed the issue.)