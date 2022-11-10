Denton County Election: Prop B could decriminalize low-level marijuana

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Denton County voters considered voting to pass Prop B this Election Day, which decriminalizes low-level marijuana possession in the county.
Proposition B would end citations and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. This includes up to four ounces of marijuana.
The local organization "Decriminalize Denton" gathered the necessary 3,000 signatures to put the ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot. The city council then approved putting the measure on the ballot, with Mayor Gerald Hudspeth supporting putting it to a vote.
This ordinance doesn't apply to the University of North Texas or Texas Woman's University, which have their own police departments and policies.