Dallas County has set early voting record

Residents have until Oct. 30 to early vote in Texas.

Dallas County has surpassed 560,000 ballots cast during early voting for the 2020 election with more than a week to go.

By the end of the day Friday, 563,148 people have early voted in person or by mail, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

According to Judge Clay Jenkins, with the ballots cast Friday, the county surpassed its overall early voting record from 2016.

Another record-setting number was also surpassed Friday in Harris County with 1 million ballots cast.

As for early voting numbers thus far in other counties in North Texas, Tarrant County reported 480,663 ballots cast, Collin County reported 333,514, and Denton County reported 283,246.

Saturday also marked Vote Early Day, which is a national movement aimed at ensuring all Americans know their options to vote early.

Overall, the state has recorded an all-time high of registered voters with nearly 17 million according to the state of secretary website.

Various voting events have already taken place since the start of early voting. Earlier this week Dallas County Latina leaders organized a get out the vote drive this week called “Hey Chica."

"Hey Chica, come on out and vote. Tu voto es su vos. Come and be counted,” said Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia.