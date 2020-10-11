Former Irving mayor projected to win race for US District 24 Congressional seat

Republican Beth Van Duyne faced Democrat Candace Valenzuela in a bid to replace the retiring incumbent. Valenzuela congratulated Van Duyne on Tuesday.

A week after the election, Republican Beth Van Duyne has been declared the winner in the Congressional race for the District 24 seat.

Democrat Candace Valenzuela congratulated her opponent Tuesday morning after The Texas Tribune reported Van Duyne had won. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

After the race was called Van Duyne tweeted, "Another day, another recognition that we’ve won this race!"

The race to replace the retiring Republican incumbent remained too close to call in the days after the election while Tarrant County elections officials were still counting ballots.

"Now that nearly all the votes have been counted and there is no longer a path, we are conceding," Valenzuela tweeted Tuesday. "I want to congratulate Beth Van Duyne on her victory."

Valenzuela hoped to become the first Black Latina in Congress.

The district, which includes Carrollton, Coppell, Irving, Southlake and the DFW Airport, was once solidly red but has been more competitive for Democrats in recent years.

U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant narrowly kept his seat during the 2018 election.

In 2014, Marchant won by 33 percentage points. In 2016, the margin narrowed to 17 percentage points. By 2018, that gap narrowed to 3 percentage points.

Democrats believed the seat could be flipped. Valenzuela lost by about 4,600 votes.

Van Duyne, a former mayor of Irving, ran on a conservative platform to curb illegal immigration and combat what she says is a rise in socialism.

On election night, Van Duyne claimed victory when voting tallies showed she was ahead, but the Valenzuela campaign said it was too soon.

Van Duyne released a statement Tuesday after Valenzuela conceded the race, saying it was a "hard-fought election."