x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Elections

AG Ken Paxton seeks appeal after federal judge blocks Texas' elimination of straight-ticket voting

The attorney general also filed a motion to stay the district court's injunction.
Credit: AP
A woman wears a mask as she exits a polling site after voting, Monday, June 29, 2020, in Houston. Early voting for the Texas primary runoffs began Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "disappointed" Saturday, one day after a U.S. district judge blocked the state from eliminating straight-ticket voting as an option for people at the polls. 

Late Friday, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo issued the ruling and cited the pandemic. She said the elimination of the voting practice would “cause irreparable injury” to voters “by creating mass lines at the polls and increasing the amount of time voters are exposed to COVID-19.”

RELATED: Federal judge blocks Texas' elimination of straight-ticket voting

Saturday afternoon, Paxton released a statement saying in part that "his office filed a motion to stay the district court’s injunction." He also said he plans to file an immediate appeal of the district court’s ruling “in order to defend the integrity of Texas’s electoral process and a practice used in 43 other states.” 

Paxton said Marmolejo should not have reversed course three weeks before the general election.

Related Articles

 