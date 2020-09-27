AG Ken Paxton seeks appeal after federal judge blocks Texas' elimination of straight-ticket voting

The attorney general also filed a motion to stay the district court's injunction.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "disappointed" Saturday, one day after a U.S. district judge blocked the state from eliminating straight-ticket voting as an option for people at the polls.

Late Friday, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo issued the ruling and cited the pandemic. She said the elimination of the voting practice would “cause irreparable injury” to voters “by creating mass lines at the polls and increasing the amount of time voters are exposed to COVID-19.”

Saturday afternoon, Paxton released a statement saying in part that "his office filed a motion to stay the district court’s injunction." He also said he plans to file an immediate appeal of the district court’s ruling “in order to defend the integrity of Texas’s electoral process and a practice used in 43 other states.”