Nov. 2 election races to watch: Constitutional amendments, mayoral races, bond votes, more

WFAA is tracking the results from Tuesday's elections to watch.

DALLAS — Nov. 2 is Election Day in Texas.

Democrat and Republican voters will cast their ballots for several items, including eight constitutional amendments at the state level - some of which were borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of local bond propositions are also up for a vote this cycle, including Fort Worth, Azel, Carroll, Allen, Highland Park and Pilot Point ISDs.

Voters will also decide on several city council positions, and Mesquite will be electing a new mayor.

WFAA is tracking election results from the four big counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton. We will also have results from Ellis, Hood, Parker, Rockwall and Wise counties.

Don't see your specific race listed? Go to wfaa.com/elections for a full list.

Below is a list of races to watch, along with some info about them:

FORT WORTH ISD BOND

This is a $1.5 billion bond - the biggest bond proposal in district history.

The bond would bring renovations to the middle schools, build a new elementary school and upgrade some athletic/ fine arts facilities - without raising property taxes.

CARROLL ISD

In a race that is getting national attention, former teacher and community volunteer Stephanie Williams is set to square off against Southlake Families PAC-backed candidate Andrew Yeager in a special election to fill a vacant Carroll ISD board seat.

Tension over a Cultural Competency Action Plan is driving high-voter turnout in Southlake where Carroll ISD has an open schoolboard spot. Nearly 30% of all in-person votes in Tarrant County have come at Southlake Town Hall.

Some racially-charged incidents have made news in the district in recent years, notably the fight over the diversity and equality plan a group of parents are resisting.

PROP 3

Proposition 3 is the proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the state or a political subdivision of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services or religious organizations.

PROP 6

Proposition 3 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

MESQUITE RACE FOR MAYOR

Incumbent Mayor Bruce Archer is not seeking a second term.