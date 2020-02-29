DALLAS — Dallas County was ready for a brisk turnout Friday afternoon, but in the final few hours of early voting, an online map showing wait times at polling locations was mostly green.

That indicated a wait time of less than 15 minutes across the county.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Tarrant County’s website showed an estimated 25,000 voters on the final day. In 2016, Tarrant County saw more than 35,000 voters on the last day of early voting.

Many people are looking closely at Tarrant County in 2020 because of what happened there in 2018, when Beto O’Rourke narrowly defeated Sen. Ted Cruz.

Tarrant County had been known as one of the most urban counties in the nation that remained a Republican stronghold. Turnout among Tarrant County Democrats might send a signal about how engaged and excited swing voters will be across the nation.

Texas now has more than 16 million registered voters -- a record number.

