Voter registration deadline for primary runoff election is Monday

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the primary runoff election, which is taking place July 14.
Many races resulted in runoff races, which were postponed due to COVID-19.
Texas voters were seeking to vote by mail due to the novel coronavirus, but a federal appeals court temporarily put on hold a lower court’s sweeping ruling. Local elections officials are trying to make polling places safe in a pandemic, our media partners the Texas Tribune reported.
Early voting begins on June 29 and ends July 10.
Go to VoteTexas.gov from the Texas Secretary of State to find out if you're already registered or to learn about eligibility.
If you moved within your county, you'll need to notify the Voter Registrar in your county. If you moved to a different county, you need to re-register by mailing a new application or taking it in-person to the Voter Registrar in your new county. Go here for more details from the Texas Secretary of State.
Democratic voters in North Texas will decide between Royce West and Mary "MJ" Hegar for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race in November.
There is no Republican runoff, after Sen. John Cornyn won in March to advance to the general election in November.
Dallas County
U.S. Senator
Royce West - Democratic
Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic
U. S. Representative District 24
Kim Olson - Democratic
Candace Valenzuela - Democratic
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic
State Representative District 100
Jasmine Felicia Crockett - Democratic
Lorraine Birabil - Democratic
Criminal District Judge, Dallas County Number 3
Audra Ladawn Riley - Democratic
Teresa Jan Hawthorne - Democratic
Tarrant County
Justice, 2nd Court Of Appeals District, Place 7
Elizabeth Beach - Republican
Brian Walker - Republican
U. S. Senator
Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic
Royce West - Democratic
U. S. Representative District 24
Kim Olson - Democratic
Candace Valenzuela - Democratic
Railroad Commissioner
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic
Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic
County Constable Precinct 5
John Wright - Democratic
Pedro "Pete" Munoz - Democratic
Denton County
Justice, 2nd Court Of Appeals District, Place 7
Elizabeth Beach - Republican
Brian Walker - Republican
District Judge, 431st Judicial District
Derbha Jones - Republican
Jim Johnson - Republican
U. S. Senator
Royce West - Democratic
Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic
U.S. Representative District 24
Candace Valenzuela - Democratic
Kim Olson - Democratic
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic
Collin County
U. S. Senator
Royce West - Democratic
Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic
U.S. Representative District 3
Lulu Seikaly - Democratic
Sean McCaffity - Democratic
Railroad Commissioner
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic
Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic
U. S. Representative District 67
Lorenzo Sanchez - Democratic
Tom Adair - Democratic
District Judge, 401st Judicial District
George Flint - Republican
Sarah Fox - Republican