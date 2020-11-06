Voter registration deadline for primary runoff election is Monday

Races from March headed to a runoff, which is set for July 14. Early voting begins June 29.

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the primary runoff election, which is taking place July 14.

Many races resulted in runoff races, which were postponed due to COVID-19.

Texas voters were seeking to vote by mail due to the novel coronavirus, but a federal appeals court temporarily put on hold a lower court’s sweeping ruling. Local elections officials are trying to make polling places safe in a pandemic, our media partners the Texas Tribune reported.

Early voting begins on June 29 and ends July 10.

Go to VoteTexas.gov from the Texas Secretary of State to find out if you're already registered or to learn about eligibility.

If you moved within your county, you'll need to notify the Voter Registrar in your county. If you moved to a different county, you need to re-register by mailing a new application or taking it in-person to the Voter Registrar in your new county. Go here for more details from the Texas Secretary of State.

Democratic voters in North Texas will decide between Royce West and Mary "MJ" Hegar for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race in November.

There is no Republican runoff, after Sen. John Cornyn won in March to advance to the general election in November.

Dallas County

U.S. Senator

Royce West - Democratic

Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic

U. S. Representative District 24

Kim Olson - Democratic

Candace Valenzuela - Democratic

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic

State Representative District 100

Jasmine Felicia Crockett - Democratic

Lorraine Birabil - Democratic

Criminal District Judge, Dallas County Number 3

Audra Ladawn Riley - Democratic

Teresa Jan Hawthorne - Democratic

Tarrant County

Justice, 2nd Court Of Appeals District, Place 7

Elizabeth Beach - Republican

Brian Walker - Republican

U. S. Senator

Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic

Royce West - Democratic

U. S. Representative District 24

Kim Olson - Democratic

Candace Valenzuela - Democratic

Railroad Commissioner

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic

Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic

County Constable Precinct 5

John Wright - Democratic

Pedro "Pete" Munoz - Democratic

Denton County

Justice, 2nd Court Of Appeals District, Place 7

Elizabeth Beach - Republican

Brian Walker - Republican

District Judge, 431st Judicial District

Derbha Jones - Republican

Jim Johnson - Republican

U. S. Senator

Royce West - Democratic

Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic

U.S. Representative District 24

Candace Valenzuela - Democratic

Kim Olson - Democratic

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic

Collin County

U. S. Senator

Royce West - Democratic

Mary "MJ" Hegar - Democratic

U.S. Representative District 3

Lulu Seikaly - Democratic

Sean McCaffity - Democratic

Railroad Commissioner

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - Democratic

Chrysta Castañeda - Democratic

U. S. Representative District 67

Lorenzo Sanchez - Democratic

Tom Adair - Democratic

District Judge, 401st Judicial District

George Flint - Republican

Sarah Fox - Republican